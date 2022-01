Clarinbridge are the under 20A hurling champions following a 0-20 to 0-14 success over Castlegar in Duggan Park on Saturday (15th January).

Liam Madden’s charges, inspired by man of the match Gavin Lee, raced into an 0-11 to 0-0 lead in the first half and held off a valiant Castlegar comeback.

Tommy Devane reports

Afterwards, Tommy chatted to winning Clarinbridge manager Liam Madden.