20 June 2024

Hurling Chat (with special guest Johnny Kelly)

Offaly Manager Johnny Kelly joined Galway Bay FM’s Cyril Donnellan, Niall Canavan and Sean Walsh on Hurling Chat this week.

The lads spoke about Offaly’s great year in winning the Joe McDonagh Cup and in getting back to the Leinster Championship.

Offaly’s U20 success was also discussing as was how Offaly set about coming from the the third tier to where they are now.

In a wide ranging discussion, various other topics were discussed.

