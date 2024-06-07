Hurling Chat (with special guest Claude Geoghegan)

On Hurling Chat this week (Friday, 7th June 2024), special guest Claude Geoghegan, the Galway hurling committee chairman, joined Cyril Donnellan, Niall Canavan and Sean Walsh to take stock of the disappointing championship season for Galway at Senior level.

Among the topics discussed were Galway’s link up with Setanta in relation to athletic development, the below-par performances of the Seniors, the U20 grade not producing from a Galway viewpoint, where exactly is Galway hurling now at, the progress of the Minor team and the possibility of home games for the Minors and U20s in the near future etc.

Have a listen and check it out!

Galway take on Tipperary in the All-Ireland Minor Hurling Semi-Final on Saturday, 15th June. Throw-in at the TUS Gaelic Grounds is 2pm and we’ll have LIVE coverage here on Galway Bay FM.