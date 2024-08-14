Galway Bay FM

14 August 2024

‘Hurling Chat’ with special guest Aonghus Callanan

On this week’s episode (14th August 2024), Cyril Donnellan, Niall Canavan, Aonghus Callanan and Sean Walsh discuss:

– The opening round of the Senior, Senior B and Intermediate championships and the implications of the results – the big guns get the job done, Eanna Burke excels again, plenty of high scoring, big wins for Athenry, Kinvara and Ballygar, while Kiltormer were depleted and much more;

– ⁠The Galway Senior Manager vacancy – progress by the end of the month? And what is the significance of Micheal Donoghue stepping down from the Dublin job?

– ⁠and a quick look at the All Ireland Camogie Final and how recent big games have been influenced by big calls;

Tune in and have a listen👍

‘Hurling Chat’ with Galway Bay FM’s Sean Walsh, Cyril Donnellan and Niall Canavan podcasts every week on galwaybayfm.ie.

