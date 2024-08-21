HURLING CHAT with Sean Walsh, Niall Canavan, Cyril Donnellan and special guest Andy Coen

Share story:

The Hurling Chat Podcast welcomes Andy Coen this week (21st August 2024) to cast his eye over Round 2 of the Senior, Senior B and Intermediate hurling championships.

The former Gort County Cup winning Captain joins Cyril Donnellan, Niall Canavan and Sean Walsh as they have a look at:

– What teams need to pick up the pace after the round 1 results?

– Who can put down a marker this weekend to make the knockouts?

– and why this weekend could be seen as the moving weekend

The lads also chat about the ongoing Galway senior managerial vacancy – Is Micheál Donoghue emerging as the outright favourite or could there be a twist before an appointment at the end of the month?

Note: This week’s Hurling Chat Pod was recorded before we became aware of the sad passing of Anne Spellman, wife of Kilnadeema Leitrim joint manager David. To David, Leah, Sadie, Darragh, Ollie parents Mick and Mary, and to all family and friends, we extend our sincere sympathy. May Anne Rest in Peace.