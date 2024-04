Hurling Chat with Sean Walsh, Niall Canavan and Cyril Donnellan

Share story:

On Hurling Chat this week Cyril Donnellan, Niall Canavan and Sean Walsh look back at Galway’s opening U20 game with Offaly and look forward to the meeting with Dublin on Saturday and the implications of the result of that game. Galway’s lack of home games is discussed as is Clare’s win over Kilkenny in the league final and a few other things as well!