Hurling Chat with Sean Walsh, Cyril Donnellan and Niall Canavan

Share story:

On Hurling Chat this week Cyril Donnellan, Niall Canavan and Sean Walsh build up to Galway’s big clash with Kilkenny next Sunday.

Can Galway overturn the Leinster Final defeat of last year? Will Kilkenny want to lay a marker in Salthill?

Galway’s win over Carlow is also looked at as are the efforts of the Galway Minors to get back on track against Dublin on Saturday.

Waterford and Limerick also get a mention as the hurling championship gets up and running.

Have a listen!