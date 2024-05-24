Hurling Chat with Sean, Niall and Cyril

Hurling Chat this week focuses on Galway’s crucial clash with Dublin on Sunday. Galway have to win to reach the Leinster Final…Can they do that? Dublin won’t fear Galway and the intrigue continues with the former Galway Management team, led by Micheal Donoghue, now in charge of the Dubs. Cyril Donnellan, Niall Canavan and Sean Walsh also look back at Galway’s U20 defeat and the Minors’ trip to Thurles to play Waterford in the All Ireland Preliminary quarter-final.