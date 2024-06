Hurling Chat with Sean, Niall and Cyril

This week on Hurling Chat with Sean Walsh, Niall Canavan and Cyril Donnellan look back on the provincial final victories last weekend for Limerick and Kilkenny. Can Limerick be stopped? Are Kilkenny evolving? The Galway Minor hurlers meet Tipperary in the All-Ireland semi-final on Saturday, while the club leagues are down to the latter stages and the championship draws are fast approaching on Monday night week. Have a listen…