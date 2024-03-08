Hurling Chat with Cyril Donnellan, Niall Canavan and Sean Walsh

Share story:

On this week’s edition of ‘Hurling Chat,’ the lads look ahead to Galway vs Dublin in the Allianz National Hurling League in Pearse Stadium on Sunday (10th March).

Johnny Glynn’s return to Galway training caught the attention of the national media as well as the local hurling supporters.

And they get ready for next week’s (15th/16th March) as St. Raphael’s Loughrea (Senior A in Croke Park), Coláiste Mhuire Ballygar (Senior C) and Coláiste Éinde (Senior D) prepare for All-Ireland Post Primary Schools Finals.

Galway Bay FM’s Sean Walsh was joined by Cyril Donnellan and Niall Canavan.

Throw-in between Galway and Dublin on Sunday is 1.30pm and we’ll have LIVE coverage here on Galway Bay FM.