26 March 2024

Hurling Chat with Cyril Donnellan, Niall Canavan and Sean Walsh

With the dust settling on Galway’s National Hurling League campaign, the latest edition of Hurling Chat (Tuesday, 26th March0 sees Cyril Donnellan, Niall Canavan and Sean Walsh chat about where Galway are at.

They look at Galway’s league campaign, the likely championship team based on the league appearances, the players that came out of the league in a good place, Clare and Kilkenny’s arrival in the league final and the importance of hitting the ground running in the championship opener against Carlow.

The Galway seniors next game is at home to Carlow on Sunday, 21st April.  Throw-in at Pearse Stadium is 2pm and we’ll have LIVE coverage here on Galway Bay FM.

