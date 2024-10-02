Hurling Chat – The Senior Hurling Championship Preview

Stephen Glennon is the special guest this week on Hurling Chat, Galway Bay Fm’s weekly hurling podcast. Stephen casts his eye on the big hurling games this weekend, in the company of Niall Canavan and Sean Walsh.

– Who will be the last four in both the Senior and Intermediate championships after the Quarter finals?

– Places in the Senior B Final on offer

– In the three relegation Finals, who will preserve their status?

