Hurling Chat EXCLUSIVE – the Micheal Donoghue Interview

Hurling Chat this week has an exclusive interview with new Galway Manager Micheal Donoghue and County Board Chairman Paul Bellew.

Micheal and Paul chat to Sean Walsh on:

– Why Micheal Donoghue has returned

– ⁠the process that led to his appointment

– ⁠the management team including revealing to Hurling Chat who the new addition is

– ⁠where Galway are at after the 2024 season

– ⁠the goals to be achieved

– ⁠and the journey that will incorporate players, supporters and all stakeholders

Paul Bellew also outlines the progress on the Pearse Stadium lights and how there could be floodlit National League action in Salthill in 2025! And could there be implications for where the County Finals are played this year?