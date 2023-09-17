17 September 2023
~2 minutes read
Hurling Championship Reports
It was a busy weekend with games in the County Senior and Intermediate Hurling Championships.
Here are the reports from all the games.
Brooks County Senior Hurling Championship
Preliminary Quarter Finals
Turloughmore 0-22 Moycullen 0-14
REPORT: Niall Canavan
Clarinbridge 2-20 Ardrahan 2-16
REPORT: Sean Walsh
Cappataggle 4-23 Gort 2-18
REPORT: Darren Kelly
Sarsfields 3-27 Killimordaly 1-18
REPORT: Darren Kelly
Intermediate Hurling Championship
Preliminary Quarter Finals
Carnmore 2-19 Kiltormer 3-13
REPORT: Tommy Devane
Kinvara 2-19 Ballygar 2-18
REPORT: Tommy Devane
Ballindereen 1-18 Abbeyknockmoy 2-10
REPORT: Tommy Devane
Clarinbridge 3-15 Annaghdown 2-13
REPORT: Tommy Devane
Senior B Hurling Championship Quarter-Final
Ahascragh/Fohenagh 1-17 Beagh 0-16
REPORT: Gordon Duane
Liam Mellows 3-22 Padraig Pearses 1-13
REPORT: Gordon Duane
Senior Hurling Relegation
Tommy Larkins 2-21 Portumna 2-12
REPORT: Gordon Duane
Craughwell 2-17 Kilconieron 1-20
REPORT: Gordon Duane
Intermediate Hurling Relegation
Craughwell 2-14 An Spideal 0-13
REPORT: Kevin Dwyer
Kilbeacanty 2-16 Turloughmore 1-16
REPORT: John Morley
Senior B Relegation
Athenry 2-28 Killimor 1-12
REPORT: Ivan Smyth