17 September 2023

Hurling Championship Reports

It was a busy weekend with games in the County Senior and Intermediate Hurling Championships.

Here are the reports from all the games.

Brooks County Senior Hurling Championship

Preliminary Quarter Finals

Turloughmore 0-22 Moycullen 0-14

REPORT: Niall Canavan

Clarinbridge 2-20 Ardrahan 2-16

REPORT: Sean Walsh

Cappataggle 4-23 Gort 2-18

REPORT: Darren Kelly

Sarsfields 3-27 Killimordaly 1-18

REPORT: Darren Kelly

Intermediate Hurling Championship

Preliminary Quarter Finals

Carnmore 2-19 Kiltormer 3-13

REPORT: Tommy Devane

Kinvara 2-19 Ballygar 2-18

REPORT: Tommy Devane

Ballindereen 1-18 Abbeyknockmoy 2-10

REPORT: Tommy Devane

Clarinbridge 3-15 Annaghdown 2-13

REPORT: Tommy Devane

Senior B Hurling Championship Quarter-Final

Ahascragh/Fohenagh 1-17 Beagh 0-16

REPORT: Gordon Duane

Liam Mellows 3-22 Padraig Pearses 1-13

REPORT: Gordon Duane

 

Senior Hurling Relegation

Tommy Larkins 2-21 Portumna 2-12

REPORT: Gordon Duane

Craughwell 2-17 Kilconieron 1-20

REPORT: Gordon Duane

 

 

Intermediate Hurling Relegation

Craughwell 2-14 An Spideal 0-13

REPORT: Kevin Dwyer

Kilbeacanty 2-16 Turloughmore 1-16

REPORT: John Morley

 

 

Senior B Relegation

Athenry 2-28 Killimor 1-12

REPORT: Ivan Smyth

