Hurling Championship Fixtures for weekend 18th September

Galway Hurling Board have revealed the fixtures for the Brooks County Intermediate Hurling Quarter Finals and the finals of the Challoner trophies U20 B1 and A Championships.

The Intermediate Quarter Finals will be played on Saturday and Sunday the 17th and 18th of September with the games on Saturday featuring a double header in Gort. First up will be Sylane and Kinvara at 3.15 followed by Rahoon/Newcastle and Craughwell at 5pm.

The Quarter Finals on Sunday will be played as a double header in Duggan Park starting with Meelick-Eyrecourt and Abbeyknockmoy at 12 noon followed by Killimor and Turloughmore at 1.45pm.

The U20 B1 County Final will take place on Tuesday the 20th in Duggan Park between Portumna and Liam Mellows and will throw in at 7.30pm and the following day, Wednesday the 21st will see the A Final between Turloughmore and Sarsfields also in Duggan Park with a 7.30pm throw in.

Round Four of the Brooks County Senior A and B Hurling Championships will also take place that weekend.

Full Fixtures below.

15-09-2022 (Thu)

Brooks Junior C Hurling Championship Knockout Quarter-Final

Duggan Park 19:30 Kilbeacanty V St Mary’s GAA Athenry (E.T. if Necessary)

Winner on the day following Extra Time

16-09-2022 (Fri)

Brooks Junior A Hurling Championship Knockout Quarter-Final

Duggan Park 19:30 SkehanaMountbellew/Moylough V Oranmore-Maree (E.T. if Necessary)

Winner on the day following Extra Time

17-09-2022 (Sat)

Brooks Senior B Hurling Championship Group 2 Round 4

Loughrea 14:00 Liam Mellows V Padraig Pearses

Brooks Senior A Hurling Championship Group 1 Round 4

Kenny Park 15:15 St Thomas V Turloughmore – Streaming on GalwayGAA.ie

Brooks Senior B Hurling Championship Group 1 Round 4

Pearse Stadium 15:15 St Mary’s GAA Athenry V Oranmore-Maree

Brooks Senior B Hurling Championship Group 2 Round 4

Duggan Park 15:15 Portumna V Mullagh

Brooks Senior A Hurling Championship Group 2 Round 4

Kenny Park 17:00 Loughrea V Cappataggle – Streaming on GalwayGAA.ie

Brooks Senior B Hurling Championship Group 1 Round 4

Pearse Stadium 17:00 Kilnadeema-Leitrim V Moycullen Iománíocht

Brooks Senior B Hurling Championship Group 2 Round 4

Duggan Park 17:00 Ardrahan V Ahascragh/Fohenagh

Brooks Intermediate Hurling Championship Knockout Quarter-Final

Gort 15:15 Sylane V Kinvara (E.T. if Necessary)

Winner on the day following Extra Time

Gort 17:00 Rahoon-Newcastle V Craughwell GAA Club (E.T. if Necessary)

Winner on the day following Extra Time

Brooks Junior B Hurling Championship Knockout Pre Lim Quarter-Final

Killimor 17:00 Killimor V Ballinasloe (E.T. if Necessary)

Winner on the day following Extra Time

Brooks Intermediate Hurling Championship Knockout Relegation Semi-Final

Kinvara 17:00 Clarinbridge V Kilbeacanty (E.T. if Necessary)

Winner on the day following Extra Time

18-09-2022 (Sun)

Brooks Senior A Hurling Championship Group 2 Round 4

Loughrea 12:00 Kilconieron V Gort Brooks

Senior A Hurling Championship Group 1 Round 4

Pearse Stadium 13:45 Clarinbridge V Castlegar

Brooks Senior B Hurling Championship Group 1 Round 4

Loughrea 13:45 Tynagh/Abbey-Duniry V Beagh

Brooks Senior A Hurling Championship Group 1 Round 4

Kenny Park 15:15 Killimordaly V Sarsfields – Streaming on GalwayGAA.ie

Brooks Senior A Hurling Championship Group 2 Round 4

Kenny Park 17:00 Craughwell GAA Club V Tommy Larkins – Streaming on GalwayGAA.ie

Brooks Intermediate Hurling Championship Knockout Quarter-Final

Duggan Park 12:00 Meelick-Eyrecourt V Abbeyknockmoy (E.T. if Necessary)

Winner on the day following Extra Time

Brooks Junior A Hurling Championship Knockout Quarter-Final

Carnmore 12:00 St Thomas V Liam Mellows (E.T. if Necessary)

Winner on the day following Extra Time

Brooks Intermediate Hurling Championship Knockout Quarter-Final

Duggan Park 13:45 Killimor V Turloughmore (E.T. if Necessary)

Winner on the day following Extra Time

Brooks Junior A Hurling Championship Knockout Quarter-Final

Tuam Stadium 15:00 St Mary’s GAA Athenry V Ballygar (E.T. if Necessary)

Winner on the day following Extra Time

Brooks Junior C Hurling Championship Knockout Quarter-Final

Sylane 17:00 Sylane V Liam Mellows (E.T. if Necessary)

Winner on the day following Extra Time

Brooks Junior B Hurling Championship Knockout Pre Lim-Quarter-Final

Padraig Pearses GAA Ground 12:00 Padraig Pearses V Portumna (E.T. if Necessary)

Winner on the day following Extra Time

Brooks Junior C1 Hurling Championship K/O Pre Lim Quarter-Final

Cregg 12:00 Annaghdown V Rahoon-Newcastle (E.T. if Necessary)

Winner on the day following Extra Time

Skehana 17:00 SkehanaMountbellew/Moylough V St Thomas (E.T. if Necessary)

Winner on the day following Extra Time

Brooks Intermediate Hurling Championship Knockout Relegation Semi-Final

Pearse Stadium 12:00 An Spidéal V Castlegar (E.T. if Necessary)

Winner on the day following Extra Time

20-09-2022 (Tue)

Challoner Trophies U20 B1 Hurling Championship Final

Duggan Park 19:30 Portumna V Liam Mellows

21-09-2022 (Wed)

Challoner Trophies U20 A Hurling Championship Final

Duggan Park 19:30 Turloughmore V Sarsfields