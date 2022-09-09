Hurling Championship Fixtures for weekend 18th September

Galway Hurling Board have revealed the fixtures for the Brooks County Intermediate Hurling Quarter Finals and the finals of the Challoner trophies U20 B1 and A Championships.
The Intermediate Quarter Finals will be played on Saturday and Sunday the 17th and 18th of September with the games on Saturday featuring a double header in Gort. First up will be Sylane and Kinvara at 3.15 followed by Rahoon/Newcastle and Craughwell at 5pm.
The Quarter Finals on Sunday will be played as a double header in Duggan Park starting with Meelick-Eyrecourt and Abbeyknockmoy at 12 noon followed by Killimor and Turloughmore at 1.45pm.
The U20 B1 County Final will take place on Tuesday the 20th in Duggan Park between Portumna and Liam Mellows and will throw in at 7.30pm and the following day, Wednesday the 21st will see the A Final between Turloughmore and Sarsfields also in Duggan Park with a 7.30pm throw in.
Round Four of the Brooks County Senior A and B Hurling Championships will also take place that weekend.
Full Fixtures below.
15-09-2022 (Thu)
Brooks Junior C Hurling Championship Knockout Quarter-Final
Duggan Park 19:30 Kilbeacanty V St Mary’s GAA Athenry (E.T. if Necessary)
Winner on the day following Extra Time
16-09-2022 (Fri)
Brooks Junior A Hurling Championship Knockout Quarter-Final
Duggan Park 19:30 SkehanaMountbellew/Moylough V Oranmore-Maree (E.T. if Necessary)
Winner on the day following Extra Time
17-09-2022 (Sat)
Brooks Senior B Hurling Championship Group 2 Round 4
Loughrea 14:00 Liam Mellows V Padraig Pearses
Brooks Senior A Hurling Championship Group 1 Round 4
Kenny Park 15:15 St Thomas V Turloughmore – Streaming on GalwayGAA.ie
Brooks Senior B Hurling Championship Group 1 Round 4
Pearse Stadium 15:15 St Mary’s GAA Athenry V Oranmore-Maree
Brooks Senior B Hurling Championship Group 2 Round 4
Duggan Park 15:15 Portumna V Mullagh
Brooks Senior A Hurling Championship Group 2 Round 4
Kenny Park 17:00 Loughrea V Cappataggle – Streaming on GalwayGAA.ie
Brooks Senior B Hurling Championship Group 1 Round 4
Pearse Stadium 17:00 Kilnadeema-Leitrim V Moycullen Iománíocht
Brooks Senior B Hurling Championship Group 2 Round 4
Duggan Park 17:00 Ardrahan V Ahascragh/Fohenagh
Brooks Intermediate Hurling Championship Knockout Quarter-Final
Gort 15:15 Sylane V Kinvara (E.T. if Necessary)
Winner on the day following Extra Time
Gort 17:00 Rahoon-Newcastle V Craughwell GAA Club (E.T. if Necessary)
Winner on the day following Extra Time
Brooks Junior B Hurling Championship Knockout Pre Lim Quarter-Final
Killimor 17:00 Killimor V Ballinasloe (E.T. if Necessary)
Winner on the day following Extra Time
Brooks Intermediate Hurling Championship Knockout Relegation Semi-Final
Kinvara 17:00 Clarinbridge V Kilbeacanty (E.T. if Necessary)
Winner on the day following Extra Time
18-09-2022 (Sun)
Brooks Senior A Hurling Championship Group 2 Round 4
Loughrea 12:00 Kilconieron V Gort Brooks
Senior A Hurling Championship Group 1 Round 4
Pearse Stadium 13:45 Clarinbridge V Castlegar
Brooks Senior B Hurling Championship Group 1 Round 4
Loughrea 13:45 Tynagh/Abbey-Duniry V Beagh
Brooks Senior A Hurling Championship Group 1 Round 4
Kenny Park 15:15 Killimordaly V Sarsfields – Streaming on GalwayGAA.ie
Brooks Senior A Hurling Championship Group 2 Round 4
Kenny Park 17:00 Craughwell GAA Club V Tommy Larkins – Streaming on GalwayGAA.ie
Brooks Intermediate Hurling Championship Knockout Quarter-Final
Duggan Park 12:00 Meelick-Eyrecourt V Abbeyknockmoy (E.T. if Necessary)
Winner on the day following Extra Time
Brooks Junior A Hurling Championship Knockout Quarter-Final
Carnmore 12:00 St Thomas V Liam Mellows (E.T. if Necessary)
Winner on the day following Extra Time
Brooks Intermediate Hurling Championship Knockout Quarter-Final
Duggan Park 13:45 Killimor V Turloughmore (E.T. if Necessary)
Winner on the day following Extra Time
Brooks Junior A Hurling Championship Knockout Quarter-Final
Tuam Stadium 15:00 St Mary’s GAA Athenry V Ballygar (E.T. if Necessary)
Winner on the day following Extra Time
Brooks Junior C Hurling Championship Knockout Quarter-Final
Sylane 17:00 Sylane V Liam Mellows (E.T. if Necessary)
Winner on the day following Extra Time
Brooks Junior B Hurling Championship Knockout Pre Lim-Quarter-Final
Padraig Pearses GAA Ground 12:00 Padraig Pearses V Portumna (E.T. if Necessary)
Winner on the day following Extra Time
Brooks Junior C1 Hurling Championship K/O Pre Lim Quarter-Final
Cregg 12:00 Annaghdown V Rahoon-Newcastle (E.T. if Necessary)
Winner on the day following Extra Time
Skehana 17:00 SkehanaMountbellew/Moylough V St Thomas (E.T. if Necessary)
Winner on the day following Extra Time
Brooks Intermediate Hurling Championship Knockout Relegation Semi-Final
Pearse Stadium 12:00 An Spidéal V Castlegar (E.T. if Necessary)
Winner on the day following Extra Time
20-09-2022 (Tue)
Challoner Trophies U20 B1 Hurling Championship Final
Duggan Park 19:30 Portumna V Liam Mellows
21-09-2022 (Wed)
Challoner Trophies U20 A Hurling Championship Final
Duggan Park 19:30 Turloughmore V Sarsfields