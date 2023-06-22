HURLING: Cappataggle vs Loughrea (Division 1 League Final Preview with Steven Creaven and Tommy Kelly)

The Division 3 Hurling League Final between Craughwell and Ballygar is now tomorrow evening (Friday, 23rd June) in Kenny Park at 7.30pm.

Clarinbridge and Ardrahan will clash at 11am on Sunday (25th) for the Division 2 decider in the Athenry venue.

Capptaggle and Loughrea collide in the Kevin Burke Tyres Division 1 Final.

Cappataggle manager Steven Creaven has been chatting to Galway Bay FM’s Darren Kelly.

Darren also caught up with the Loughrea boss Tommy Kelly.

Throw-in at Duggan Park on Sunday is 11am.