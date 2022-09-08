HURLING: Cappataggle 2-19 Craughwell 0-17 (Under 20 A1 Final Report & Reaction)

Cappataggle were crowned Liam Challoner Trophies under 20 A1 hurling champions on Wednesday (7th September) following this eight-point victory over Craughwell in Duggan Park, Ballinasloe.

Second half goals from Cian Bowes and Oisin Finn finally put distance between the teams but it was a much closer tie beforehand.

Craughwell led 0-10 to 0-9 at half-time, overturning a two-point deficit and surviving three Cappataggle goal chances including one quality save by keeper Aaron Gilligan from Jack Coughlan.

Adam Stewart top scored for Craughwell with three points from play during that period and an excellent sideline cut, while Ryan Howley converted two frees. Liam Collins and Coughlan were Cappataggle’s top scorers.

Collins levelled with a free after the restart but Craughwell were soon two clear with Howley registering twice. But afterwards, 1-6 unanswered turned the tie in Cappataggle’s favour.

Finn and Aaron Donohue levelled before Gilligan denied Collins with a stunning save of the season contender. However, after Collins and Finn continued building Cappataggle’s tally, Bowes was perfectly positioned after keeper Michael Egan’s puck out found Collins and he struck a 48th minute goal.

Craughwell didn’t wilt and scored the next three points through Nigel Kelly, Darragh McCartin and Tiarnan Leen to reduce arrears to 1-16 to 0-15. But after the teams traded white flags, Finn was on hand to score Cappataggle’s second goal on 61 minutes.

Egan did need to produce a save from Kevin Molloy in the closing stages but the result was beyond doubt and Cappataggle were county champions.

Afterwards, joint captain Michael Egan gave his thoughts to Galway Bay FM’s Darren Kelly.

And Darren also spoke to Cappataggle manager Dan Nevin.

Scorers – Cappataggle: Liam Collins 0-12 (eight frees, three ’65s), Oisin Finn 1-2, Cian Bowes 1-0, Jack Coughlan 0-2, Josh Dolan 0-1, Lewis Coughlan 0-1, Aaron Donohue 0-1.

Scorers – Craughwell: Ryan Howley 0-5 (four frees), Adam Stewart 0-4 (one sideline), Stephen O’Halloran 0-2, Tiarnan Leen 0-2, Oisin Quirke 0-1, Shaun Gilligan 0-1, Nigel Kelly 0-1, Darragh McCartin 0-1.

Cappataggle (starting team): Michael Egan; Evan Clancy, Liam Hession, Jack Finn; Cormac Kenny, Daniel Treacy, Josh Dolan; Oisin Finn, Lewis Coughlan; Jamie Stankard, Cian Bowes, Ross Finn; Jack Coughlan, Liam Collins, Aaron Donohue.

Craughwell (starting team): Aaron Giligan; Odhran Keane, Kevin Molloy, Cian Geoghegan; Aaron Dolan, Tiarnan Leen, Liam Mulveen; Ryan Howley, Oisin Quirke; Stephen O’Halloran, Eoin Byrne, Adam Stewart; Conor Hynes, Conor Rooney, Shaun Gilligan.

Referee: Karol Collins