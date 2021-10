Cappataggle’s win was highlighted by goals in either half from ‘Man of the Match’ Cian Bowes.

Sarsfields did get a consolation goal late on from Eanna Dolan.

However, it was not enough to alter the final result that crowns Cappataggle the Junior ‘B’ Hurling champions for the first time since 1989.

Darren Kelly reports

Afterwards, Darren chatted to Cappataggle’s winning manager Niall Cronin.

Finally, Cappataggle joint captain Pakie Garvey gave his thoughts to Darren.