Hurling/Camogie Triple Header Set For Kenny Park

Twenty games take place in the senior and intermediate hurling championships this weekend including a novel triple header in Kenny Park on Sunday(4th September).

In Galway’s first steps towards potential integration, a camogie fixture will share billing with two senior hurling games.

Beagh battle Athenry at 1.30pm; while Mullagh meet Ardrahan at 5pm. But in between at 3.15pm, it’ll be Athenry vs Ardrahan in the senior camogie championship

Hurling board chairman Claude Geoghegan has been chatting to Galway Bay FM’s Sean Walsh.