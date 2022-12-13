HURLING/CAMOGIE: St. Thomas’ Fintan Burke & Sarsfields’ Niamh McGrath chat to Galway Bay FM ahead of AIB All-Ireland Championship Games in Croke Park

It’s a massive weekend for Galway clubs with two lining out in Croke Park in the AIB All-Ireland Championships.

On Saturday (17th December), Sarsfields aim for back-to-back titles when they face Antrim’s Loughgiel Shamrocks in the AIB All-Ireland senior club camogie final.

The New Inn/Bullaun/Woodlawn outfit overcame Dublin’s St. Vincent’s 1-11 to 1-10 in last week’s semi-final.

Sarsfields captain Niamh McGrath has been chatting to Galway Bay FM’s Darren Kelly

Throw-in at Croke Park on Saturday is 6.30pm and we’ll have LIVE coverage here on Galway Bay FM.

Then on Sunday (18th December), it’s the turn of St. Thomas’ as they attempt to reach a first AIB All-Ireland senior club hurling final in nearly four years.

The recently crowned five-in-a-row Galway champions take on Antrim’s Dunloy in the semi-final seeking a third win over Ulster opposition in a decade.

St. Thomas’ full back Fintan Burke also spoke to Galway Bay FM’s Darren Kelly.

Throw-in at Croke Park on Sunday is 1.30pm and we’ll have LIVE coverage here on Galway Bay FM.

Six of #TheToughest camogie teams from across Ireland will battle it out for AIB Camogie All-Ireland Club Championship honours this weekend, with the Senior, Intermediate and Junior B titles all set to be decided across Saturday and Sunday, December 17th and 18th.

Getting the action underway on Saturday, December 17th, is a double header at Croke Park with both the AIB Camogie All-Ireland Senior and Intermediate Club Championship finals taking place. The AIB Camogie All-Ireland Senior Club Championship final will see reigning All-Ireland champions, Sarsfields (Galway) go head-to-head with first-time finalists, Loughgiel Shamrocks of Antrim at 6.30pm. The Intermediate decider will take place beforehand, with James Stephens (Kilkenny) facing off with Clonduff (Down) at 4.15pm. The action resumes on Sunday with the AIB Camogie All-Ireland Junior B Club Championship trophy up for grabs as Lacken (Cavan) square off with Delvin (Westmeath) at Donaghmore Ashbourne GAA at 2pm.

Meanwhile, last weekend’s postponed AIB Camogie All-Ireland Junior Club Championship semi-final between Adare (Limerick) and Brídíní Óga (Antrim) will now take place this Sunday, December 18th at Abbotstown, Dublin at 1pm.

There’s also a big day of action in store in Croke Park on Sunday, December 18th, as the AIB GAA All-Ireland Hurling Senior Club Championships come to the business end of the season, with two big semi-final showdowns in store. Dunloy of Antrim will take on five in-a-row Galway champions, St. Thomas’ at 1.30pm in the opening game, while reigning AIB GAA All-Ireland Hurling Senior Club champions, Ballygunner (Waterford) will need no introduction when they play last year’s finalists, Kilkenny’s Ballyhale Shamrocks later in the day at 3.30pm.

The AIB GAA All-Ireland Club Championships features some of #TheToughest players from communities all across Ireland. It is these very communities that the players represent that make the AIB GAA All-Ireland Club Championships unique.

Looking ahead to this weekend’s games were Niamh McGrath (Sarsfields), Lucia McNaughton (Loughgiel Shamrocks), Emma Gaffney (James Stephens) and Fionnuala Carr (Clonduff), alongside Shane O’Sullivan (Ballygunner), Joey Holden (Ballyhale Shamrocks), Paul Shiels (Dunloy GAC) and Fintan Burke (St. Thomas’).

The AIB Camogie All-Ireland Senior Club Championship final is set to be a thriller under lights at Croke Park on Saturday evening, as reigning All-Ireland champions, Sarsfields of Galway, aim to defend their crown. Sarsfields were brought to the wire by St Vincent’s of Dublin in their semi-final clash last Saturday evening, getting over the line with just one point to spare thanks to a superb display from Siobhan McGrath – to include a vital 46th-minute penalty to bring her tally to 1-7 for the day. Loughgiel Shamrocks meanwhile come into the game off the back of Ulster final glory over long-time rivals, Slaughtneil, and they followed this up with a goal spree against Tipperary’s Drom and Inch in their semi-final bout last Saturday afternoon, winning out 3-6 to 2-6 in a tough battle.

In the Intermediate final, another big game is in store as James Stephens of Kilkenny will go head-to-head with Clonduff of Down in what is set to be a fascinating tie. James Stephens come into the clash following an impressive 1-10 to 0-8 win over Castlegar (Galway) in the semi-final and will be hoping to carry that performance through to this weekend’s game. It took two rounds of extra time meanwhile for Clonduff to get past Clanmaurice of Kerry in their All-Ireland semi-final last weekend, eventually running out 1-16 to 1-11 winners. They will hope that that tough test will give them a good base to build from for this weekend.

Delvin of Westmeath meanwhile will be hoping they can do enough to scoop the AIB Camogie All-Ireland Junior B Club Championship crown this weekend when they come head-to-head with Lacken of Cavan in the decider on Sunday, December 18th at Donaghmore Ashbourne GAA at 2pm. Meanwhile, last weekend’s postponed AIB Camogie All-Ireland Junior Club Championship semi-final between Adare (Limerick) and Brídíní Óga (Antrim) will now take place this Sunday, December 18th at Abbotstown, Dublin at 1pm.

The AIB GAA All-Ireland Hurling Senior Club Championship semi-finals have plenty to offer meanwhile as heavyweights Ballygunner and Ballyhale Shamrocks lock horns in what is a repeat of last year’s All-Ireland Final. Ballyhale, who recently claimed their fourth consecutive provincial title, will be looking to get one back against the Waterford outfit following their last-minute heroics in the 2021/22 showpiece that saw them pipped to the post by Ballygunner in a nail-biter.

In the other semi-final meanwhile, Dunloy will take plenty from their win in the Ulster Final over long-time rivals Slaughtneil, which saw the Antrim club claim their first provincial title since 2009/2010. They will face stiff opposition in St. Thomas’ of Galway though, as the men from the west are experienced at this stage, having won five county championships on the trot, reaching the AlB GAA All-Ireland Hurling Senior Club Championship final in 2018/2019 and winning it in 2012/2013.

Speaking ahead of this weekend's games, AIB Chief Executive, Colin Hunt said: "I wish to congratulate all teams competing in this weekend's AIB Camogie All-Ireland Club Championship Finals and the AIB GAA All-Ireland Hurling Senior Club Championship semi-finals for their achievements so far."

Uachtarán an Cumann Camógaíochta, Hilda Breslin said: “We very much look forward to seeing #TheToughest teams vying for the coveted title of AIB All-Ireland Camogie Club champions. The games all promise to be exciting encounters for each club, and reflect the hours of training and personal commitment players have put in throughout the year. I’d like to thank the teams, volunteers, families, and wider communities for their dedication to their clubs and our great game. Sincere thanks to AIB for their continued support of our All-Ireland Club Championship. Best of luck everyone!”

Uachtarán Chumann Lúthchleas Gael, Larry McCarthy stated: “All eyes will be on the All-Ireland Club Hurling semi-finals this weekend. The skill, dedication and passion that have been on display in the Club Championship to date has been fantastic to witness and, having already served up some thrilling displays to get to this stage of the competition, we have no doubt that this weekend’s semi-finals are going to be ones to watch for everyone. We wish all teams involved the very best of luck.”

