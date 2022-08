HURLING: Brooks Senior and Intermediate Championship Round 2 Fixtures (19th-21st August)

The Round 2 fixtures in the Brooks senior hurling championship have been released, starting with Mullagh meeting Liam Mellows in Kenny Park on Friday week (19th August).

Gort, Duggan Park, Pearse Stadium and Loughrea also host games over the weekend, including Turloughmore taking on Clarinbridge on Saturday, 20th in Athenry.

There’s also a full round of intermediate matches bar one which takes places this weekend.

Clarinbridge clash with Kinvara on Saturday (13th August). Throw-in at Kilbeacanty is 6pm.

Friday, 19th August

Senior B Hurling Championship Group 2

Mullagh vs Liam Mellows (7pm Kenny Park)

Intermediate Hurling Championship Group 2

Meelick/Eyrecourt vs Carnmore (7pm Duggan Park)

Saturday, 20th August

Senior A Hurling Championship Group 2

Craughwell vs Loughrea (5pm Kenny Park)

Senior B Hurling Championship Group 2

Ardrahan vs Portumna (5pm Gort)

Senior B Hurling Championship Group 2

Ahascragh/Fohenagh vs Padraig Pearses (5pm Duggan Park)

Intermediate Hurling Championship Group 1

Ballinderreen vs Sylane (5pm Pearse Stadium)

Senior A Hurling Championship Group 1

Turloughmore vs Clarinbridge (6.45pm Kenny Park)

Senior B Hurling Championship Group 1

Moycullen vs Beagh (6.45pm Pearse Stadium)

Senior B Hurling Championship Group 1

Oranmore/Maree vs Tynagh/Abbey-Duniry (6.45pm Gort)

Intermediate Hurling Championship Group 3

Abbeyknockmoy vs Castlegar (6.45pm Duggan Park)

Sunday, 21st August

Senior A Hurling Championship Group 1

Killimordaly vs St. Thomas (12pm Duggan Park)

Intermediate Hurling Championship Group 1

An Spideal vs Turloughmore (12pm Pearse Stadium)

Senior A Hurling Championship Group 2

Cappataggle vs Kilconieron (1pm Loughrea)

Intermediate Hurling Championship Group 3

Killimor vs Kiltormer (1.45pm Duggan Park)

Intermediate Hurling Championship Group 4

Rahoon/Newcastle vs Annaghdown (1.45pm Pearse Stadium)

Senior B Hurling Championship Group 1

Kilnadeema/Leitrim vs Athenry (2.30pm Loughrea)

Intermediate Hurling Championship Group 2

Craughwell vs Kilbeacanty (2.30pm Kinvara)

Senior A Hurling Championship Group 1

Sarsfields vs Castlegar (4pm Kenny Park)

Senior A Hurling Championship Group 2

Tommy Larkins vs Gort (5.45pm Kenny Park)