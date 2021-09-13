HURLING: Brooks Intermediate Match Reports (11th-13th September 2021)

Photo (c) Ivan Smyth
print

Brooks Intermediate Hurling Championship Group 1

Abbeyknockmoy 0-19 Turloughmore 0-14

Galway Bay FM’s Kevin O’Dwyer reports

Carnmore 2-22 An Spideal 1-9

==

Brooks Intermediate Hurling Championship Group 2

Meelick-Eyrecourt 2-22 Clarinbridge 1-14

Galway Bay FM’s Ivan Smyth reports

Athenry 2-14 (20) Killimor 0-20

Galway Bay FM’s Ivan Smyth reports

==

Brooks Intermediate Hurling Championship Group 3

Rahoon/Newcastle 3-23 Kiltormer 0-12

Castlegar vs Kinvara (Monday, 13th September – 7pm Duggan Park)

==

Brooks Intermediate Hurling Championship Group 4

Sylane 3-15 Annaghdown 2-13

Galway Bay FM’s Kevin O’Dwyer reports

Moycullen 4-29 Kilbeacanty 0-13

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR