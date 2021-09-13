HURLING: Brooks Intermediate Match Reports (11th-13th September 2021)

Brooks Intermediate Hurling Championship Group 1
Abbeyknockmoy 0-19 Turloughmore 0-14
Galway Bay FM’s Kevin O’Dwyer reports
Carnmore 2-22 An Spideal 1-9
==
Brooks Intermediate Hurling Championship Group 2
Meelick-Eyrecourt 2-22 Clarinbridge 1-14
Galway Bay FM’s Ivan Smyth reports
Athenry 2-14 (20) Killimor 0-20
Galway Bay FM’s Ivan Smyth reports
==
Brooks Intermediate Hurling Championship Group 3
Rahoon/Newcastle 3-23 Kiltormer 0-12
Castlegar vs Kinvara (Monday, 13th September – 7pm Duggan Park)
==
Brooks Intermediate Hurling Championship Group 4
Sylane 3-15 Annaghdown 2-13
Galway Bay FM’s Kevin O’Dwyer reports
Moycullen 4-29 Kilbeacanty 0-13