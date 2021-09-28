HURLING: Brooks Intermediate Championship Results and Reports (25th-26th September 2021)

Brooks Intermediate Hurling Championship – Group 1
Carnmore 3-15 Abbeyknockmoy 2-13
Tommy Devane reports
Turloughmore 0-24 An Spideal 2-10 (16)
Gerard Mulreaney reports
Brooks Intermediate Hurling Championship – Group 2
Killimor 1-21 Clarinbridge 0-18
Tommy Devane reports
Meelick/Eyrecourt 2-28 Athenry 0-10
Brooks Intermediate Hurling Championship – Group 3
Rahoon/Newcastle 1-14 Castlegar 1-14 (Draw)
Gerard Mulreaney reports
Kinvara 0-20 Kiltormer 1-13 (16)
Brooks Intermediate Hurling Championship – Group 4
Sylane 0-15 Kilbeacanty 0-15
Moycullen 1-21 Annaghdown 1-13