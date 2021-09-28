HURLING: Brooks Intermediate Championship Results and Reports (25th-26th September 2021)

Photo (c) Ivan Smyth

Brooks Intermediate Hurling Championship – Group 1

Carnmore 3-15 Abbeyknockmoy 2-13

Tommy Devane reports

Turloughmore 0-24 An Spideal 2-10 (16)

Gerard Mulreaney reports

Brooks Intermediate Hurling Championship – Group 2

Killimor 1-21 Clarinbridge 0-18

Tommy Devane reports

Meelick/Eyrecourt 2-28 Athenry 0-10

Brooks Intermediate Hurling Championship – Group 3

Rahoon/Newcastle 1-14 Castlegar 1-14 (Draw)

Gerard Mulreaney reports

Kinvara 0-20 Kiltormer 1-13 (16)

Brooks Intermediate Hurling Championship – Group 4

Sylane 0-15 Kilbeacanty 0-15

Moycullen 1-21 Annaghdown 1-13

