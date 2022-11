Ballygar completed the domestic double on Sunday (6th November) when they added the Junior 1 hurling crown to the Junior A title they picked up three weeks previously.

Eammon Trayers and Ryan Duffy got the goals while top scorer Stephen Lohan, with eight points, was man of the match.

Galway Bay FM’s Darren Kelly reports.

Afterwards, Darren caught up with Ballygar’s winning captain Eric Walsh.

Finally, Ballygar mentor John Hanley gave this thoughts to Darren.

Ballygar captain Eric Walsh