HURLING: Anthony Daly Linked With Sarsfields Role

Former All-Ireland hurling winning captain Anthony Daly has stated that he is in contention to take over Sarsfields.

Speaking on his Irish Examiner podcast today (Monday), the former Clare and Dublin boss claims he has held discussions with the New Inn/Bullaun outfit.

Elsewhere, Galway Bay FM understands that former Galway selector Noel Larkin will be part of the Cappataggle management team in 2021.

And there’s also reports that Wexford selector Saoirse Bulfin is on his way to Castlegar to join Fergal Lynch.