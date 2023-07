HURLING: All Set for Eagerly Awaited All-Ireland Semi-Finals

For the first time since 2016, the All-Ireland Senior Hurling Championship semi-finals will be repeats of the previous year.

It was Kilkenny v Waterford and Galway v Tipperary in 2015 and 2016, now it’s Galway v Limerick and Clare v Kilkenny renewing semi-final rivalry for a second successive year; Kilkenny and Limerick reaching the final last year.

It’s Galway v Limerick in Croke Park on Saturday (6.00PM), followed on Sunday by Clare v Kilkenny (4.00PM).

==

GALWAY v LIMERICK

Limerick are in the semi-final for a sixth successive year, having won four and lost one of the previous five. Galway are in the semi-final for a second successive year. They qualified as quarter-final winners, beating Tipperary after losing the Leinster final to Kilkenny. Limerick won the Munster title for a fifth successive year, the first county to do so since Cork in 1982-86,

PATHS TO THE SEMI-FINAL

LIMERICK

• Limerick 1-18 Waterford 0-19

• Clare 1-24 Limerick 2-20

• Limerick 0-25Tipperary 0-25

• Limerick 3-25 Cork 1-30

• Limerick 1-23 Clare 1-22 (Munster final)

Played 5, Won 3, Drew 1, Lost 1

TOP SCORERS

• Aaron Gillane…………1-36 (0-24 frees)

• Diarmuid Byrnes……..1-16 (0-10 frees, 1-0 pen)

• Seamus Flanagan……..4-5

• Tom Morrissey………..0-15 (0-1 free)

• Cathal O’Neill…………..1-9

GALWAY

• Galway 0-24 Wexford 2-12

• Galway 1-25 Kilkenny 0-28

• Galway 6-33 Westmeath 0-17

• Galway 5-29 Antrim 1-22

• Galway 1-25 Dublin 2-22

• Kilkenny 4-21 Galway 2-26 (Leinster final)

• Galway 1-20 Tipperary 1-18 (All-Ireland quarter-final)

Played 7, Won 4, Drew 2, Lost 1.

TOP SCORERS

• Evan Niland…………..0-68 (0-41 frees, 0-4‘65s’)

• Conor Whelan………..7-15

• Brian Concannon………2-13

• Kevin Cooney………….2-12

• Tom Monaghan………….1-8

LAST FIVE CHAMPIONSHIP MEETINGS

• 2022: Limerick 0-27 Galway 1-21 (All-Ireland semi-final)

• 2020: Limerick 0-27 Galway 0-24 (All-Ireland semi-final)

• 2018: Limerick 3-16 Galway 2-18 (All-Ireland final)

• 2005: Galway 1-18 Limerick 2-14 (All-Ireland qualifiers)

• 1981: Galway 4-16 Limerick 2-17 (All-Ireland semi-final) Replay

LAST TEN ALL-IRELAND SEMI-FINALS

LIMERICK

• 2022: Limerick 0-27 Galway 1-21

• 2021: Limerick 1-25 Waterford 0-17

• 2020: Limerick 0-27 Galway 0-24

• 2019: Kilkenny 1-21 Limerick 2-17

• 2018: Limerick 3-32 Cork 2-31 (aet)

• 2014: Kilkenny 2-13 Limerick 0-17

• 2013: Clare 1-22 Limerick 0-18

• 2009: Tipperary 6-19 Limerick 2-7

• 2007: Limerick 5-11 Waterford 2-15

• 1996: Limerick 1-17 Antrim 0-13

Played 10; Won 6, Lost 4.

GALWAY

• 2022: Limerick 0-27 Galway 1-21

• 2020: Limerick 0-27 Galway 0-24

• 2018: Galway 1-17 Clare 2-13 (replay)

• 2018: Galway1-30 Clare 1-30 aet (draw)

• 2017: Galway 0-22 Tipperary 1-18

• 2016: Tipperary 2-19 Galway 2-18

• 2015: Galway 0-26 Tipperary 3-16

• 2012: Galway 0-22 Cork 0-17

• 2005: Galway 5-18 Kilkenny 4-18

• 2001: Galway 2-15 Kilkenny 1-13

Played 10, Won 6, Drew 1, Lost 3

*Limerick are bidding to reach the All-Ireland Senior Hurling Championship Final for a fourth successive year, something they last achieved in 1936. Galway last reached the final in 2018, losing to Limerick.

*This will be the 16th championship meeting between the counties with Limerick winning ten to Galway’s four, with one draw from the previous fifteen. Galway’s last win was in a 2005 qualifier. Limerick won in 2018-2020-2022.

*Galway and Limerick met in this year’s Allianz League when Limerick won by 0-24 to 0- 19.

*John Kiely is in his seventh season as Limerick manager. Their championship record in that period reads: Played 36, Won 27, Drew 3, Lost 6.

*Henry Shefflin is in his second season as Galway manager and has a championship record which reads: Played 15; Won 9, Drew 3, Lost 4.

*Limerick are bidding to become the first Munster county to reach four successive AllIreland finals since Cork in 2003-2006.

==

CLARE v KILKENNY

Similar to last year, Kilkenny return as Leinster champions with Clare as All-Ireland quarter-final winners after losing the Munster final to Limerick. They beat Dublin in the All-Ireland quarter-final. Kilkenny are bidding to reach the All-Ireland Senior Hurling Championship final for a second successive year; Clare were last in the final in 2013, which was also the last time they won the title.

PATHS TO THE SEMI-FINAL

CLARE

• Tipperary 5-22 Clare 3-23

• Clare 1-24 Limerick 2-20

• Clare 2-22 Waterford 0-16

• Clare 2-22 Cork 3-18

• Limerick 1-23 Clare 1-22 (Munster final)

• Clare 5-26 Dublin 2-17 (All-Ireland quarter-final)

Played 6, Won 4, Lost 2

TOP SCORERS

1. Tony Kelly……………….5-32 (0-10 frees, 1-0 pen, 0-1 ‘65’)

2. Aidan McCarthy………1-27 (0-15 frees, 0-3 ‘65s’)

3. Mark Rodgers…………..4-17 (0-5 frees, 0-1 s/l)

4. Shane O’Donnell……….1-10

5. David Fitzgerald…………0-11

KILKENNY

• Kilkenny 0-29 Westmeath 0-7

• Kilkenny 0-28 Galway 1-25

• Kilkenny 5-31 Antrim 3-20

• Kilkenny 0-27 Dublin 0-21

• Wexford 4-23 Kilkenny 5-18

• Kilkenny 4-31 Galway 2-26 (Leinster final)

Played 6, Won 4, Draw 1, Lost 1

TOP SCORERS

1. TJ Reid……………….2-54 (0-37 frees. 0-5 ‘65s’)

2. Eoin Cody……………3-16

3. Martin Keoghan……5-9

4. Adrian Mullen…….0-13

5. Tom Phelan………….1-8

LAST FIVE CHAMPIONSHIP MEETINGS

• 2022: Kilkenny 2-26 Clare 0-20 (All-Ireland semi-final)

• 2006: Kilkenny 2-21 Clare 1-16 (All-Ireland semi-final)

• 2004: Kilkenny 1-11 Clare 0-9 (All-Ireland quarter-final – replay)

• 2004: Kilkenny 1-13 Clare 1-13 (All-Ireland quarter-final)

• 2002: Kilkenny 2-20 Clare 0-19 (All-Ireland final)

LAST TEN ALL-IRELAND SEMI-FINALS

KILKENNY

• 2022: Kilkenny 2-26 Clare 0-20

• 2021: Cork 1-37 Kilkenny 1-32 (aet)

• 2020: Waterford 2-27 Kilkenny 2-23

• 2019: Kilkenny 1-21 Limerick 2-17

• 2016: Kilkenny 2-19 Waterford 2-17 (replay)

• 2016: Kilkenny 1-21 Waterford 0-24 (draw)

• 2015: Kilkenny 1-21 Waterford 0-18

• 2014: Kilkenny 2-13 Limerick 0-17

• 2012: Kilkenny 4-24 Tipperary 1-15

• 2011: Kilkenny 2-19 Waterford 1-16

Played 10; Won 7, Drew 1, Lost 2

CLARE

• 2022: Kilkenny 2-26 Clare 0-20

• 2018: Galway 1-17 Clare 2-13 (replay)

• 2018: Galway 1-30 Clare 1-30 aet (draw)

• 2013: Clare 1-22 Limerick 0-18

• 2006: Kilkenny 2-21 Clare 1-16

• 2005: Cork 0-16 Clare 0-15

• 2002: Clare 1-16 Waterford 1-13

• 1999: Kilkenny 2-14 Clare 1-13

• 1998: Offaly 0-16 Clare 0-13 (replay)

• 1998: Clare 1-16 Offaly 2-10 (void – replay ordered)

Played 10: Won 2, Drew 1, Lost 6; Void 1

*This will be the ninth championship meeting between Clare and Kilkenny, with the Cats having won six to Clare’s one, and one draw from the previous eight. Clare’s only win came in the 1997 All-Ireland semi-final.

*Kilkenny scored a total of 14 goals against Antrim (5), Wexford (5), Galway (4, Leinster Final) in this year’s championship but none against Westmeath, Galway (Round Robin) or Dublin. Clare also scored a total of 14 goals in their six games, but they were more evenly spread.

==

GAA HURLING ALL-IRELAND CHAMPIONSHIPS

LEINSTER

Round 1: April 22: Antrim 1-19 Dublin 1-19, Corrigan Park; Galway 0-24 Wexford 2-12, Pearse Stadium; Kilkenny 0-29 Westmeath 0-7, UPMC Nowlan Park.

Round 2: April 29: Wexford 1-30 Antrim 1-26, Chadwicks Wexford Park; Dublin 2-23 Westmeath 1-14, Parnell Park; April 30: Kilkenny 0-28 Galway 1-25, UPMC Nowlan Park.

Round 3: May 6: Dublin 1-22 Wexford 0-23, Croke Park; Galway 6-33 Westmeath 0-17, TEG Cusack Park; May 7: Kilkenny 5-31 Antrim 3-20 Corrigan Park.

Round 4: May 20: Kilkenny 0-27 Dublin 0-21, UPMC Nowlan Park; May 21: Galway 5-29 Antrim 1-22, Pearse Stadium; Westmeath 4-18, Wexford 2-22, Chadwicks Wexford Park.

Round 5: May 28: Wexford 4-23 Kilkenny 5-18, Chadwicks Wexford Park; Dublin 2-22 Galway 1-25, Croke Park; Antrim 4-24 Westmeath 1-19, TEG Cusack Park.

Final: June 11: Kilkenny 4-21 Galway 2-26, Croke Park

MUNSTER

Round 1: April 23: Limerick 1-18 Waterford 0-19, FBD Semple Stadium; Tipperary 5-22 Clare 3-23, Ennis.

Round 2: April 29: Clare 1-24 Limerick 2-20 TUS Gaelic Grounds; April 30: Cork 0-27 Waterford 0-18, Pairc Ui Chaoimh.

Round 3: May 6: Cork 4-19 Tipperary 2-25, Pairc Ui Chaoimh; May 13: Clare 2-22 Waterford 0-16, FBD Semple Stadium.

Round 4: May 21: Clare 2-22 Cork 3-18, Ennis; Tipperary 0-25 Limerick 0-25, FBD Semple Stadium.

Round 5: May 28: Limerick 3-25 Cork 1-30, TUS Gaelic Grounds; Waterford 1-24 Tipperary 0-21, FBD Semple Stadium.

Final: June 11: Limerick 1-23 Clare 1-22, TUS Gaelic Grounds

ALL-IRELAND CHAMPIONSHIPS

Preliminary quarter-finals: June 17: Dublin 2-25 Carlow 0-21, Netwatch Cullen Park; Tipperary 7-38 Offaly 3-18, Glenisk O’Connor Park.

Quarter-finals: June 24: Galway 1-20 Tipperary 1-8; Clare 5-26 Dublin 2-17. Both in TUS Gaelic Grounds.

Semi-finals: July 8: Limerick v Galway, Croke Park July 9; Kilkenny v Clare, Croke Park.

Final: July 23, Croke Park.