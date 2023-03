The All-Ireland minor hurling quarter-finals have been scrapped, following Congress’ decision to allow Galway enter the Leinster championship.

GalwayGAA have confirmed to Galway Bay FM that Fergal Healy’s side will begin their campaign against Ulster opposition on Saturday, 25th March in Darver, Co. Louth.

Their group also contains Kilkenny and Laois. The Leinster and Munster finalists will cross-play in the All-Ireland semi-finals.