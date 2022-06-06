HURLING: 2022 Kilbeacanty 7s Tournament Updates

The Kilbeacanty 7s tournament finals are taking place today (Monday, 6th June) with the hurling group games followed by the semi-finals, camogie final and the hurling final.

Gort, Craughwell, Tommy Larkins and Kilbeacanty contest the hurling Group 1; with Ardrahan, Kilconieron, St. Thomas and Beagh in Group 2.

The semi-finals are set for 4.15pm, with the final starting at 6.15pm, after the opening of the redeveloped club grounds.

St. Thomas take on Craughwell in the camogie final at 5pm and we’ll have updates on all the action throughout the afternoon.

==

Kibeacanty GAA chairman Justin Fahey chatted to Galway Bay FM’s Sean Walsh about the club and their ongoing development work.

==

Eamon Shiel, sponsor of the Kilbeacanty 7s, spoke to Galway Bay FM’s Sean Walsh about the great development work in Kilbeacanty.

==

Latest Results: Kilbeacanty 7s Hurling Tournament 2022

Group 1

Gort 3-9 (18) Craughwell 4-4 (16)

Tommy Larkins 3-10 (19) Kilbeacanty 4-4 (16)

Craughwell 6-4 Kilbeacanty 0-7

Gort 3-6 Tommy Larkins 1-4

Group 2

Ardrahan 2-7 Kilconieron 1-5

Beagh 4-8 St. Thomas 2-7

St. Thomas 6-5 Kilconieron 6-1

Ardrahan 1-8 Beagh 1-4

==

Already, St. Colman’s have won the Joe Gillane Camogie Final thanks to a 5-3 to 3-3 win over Ardrahan.

Micheal Cusacks on the Joe Gillane Hurling decider, winning 6-12 to 3-2 against Gort.

==

Our coverage is brought to you by Rationel Windows Showroom in Briarhill Business Park, Ballybrit.