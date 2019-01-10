Hula Hoops National Cup semi-finals take centre stage in Cork this weekend

The Hula Hoops National Cup semi finals will take centre stage in Cork this weekend with 20 thrilling clashes taking place across the three days at Neptune Stadium and the Mardyke Arena UCC.

The women’s semi-finals have teed up some huge games, with a big Cork derby getting things underway on Friday evening, the highlight of the two derby games being the Super League meeting of Singleton SuperValu Brunell and Fr Mathews at 8.30pm. Nothing separated these two sides in their last clash, with Mathews just pipping it by two points and Mathews have some Cup experience behind them having won the Women’s Division One Cup last year – and also have the experience of Cup specialists Grainne and Niamh Dwyer and Chantell Alford behind them. Brunell for their part though are well used to Cup semi-final showdowns and indeed Cork showdowns under pressure, but having fallen at this stage to Glanmire the past two years, they will be hoping to go one step further this year.

On the other side of the draw meanwhile, DCU Mercy and Courtyard Liffey Celtics are set to dish up an absolute thriller on Saturday evening in their semi-final battle. They have met each other the last two years in the Cup with Liffey winning the semi-final in 2017, and DCU winning the quarter final battle for the 2018 Cup that saw them go on to win the title.

Over on the men’s side meanwhile, both Super League games will tip off on Saturday at the Mardyke Arena UCC with UCD Marian and Belfast Star getting the games underway at 4pm. Marian were runners-up in last year’s Cup, losing out to Templeogue in the final, and will be hoping to nab that elusive Cup this time around. Star meanwhile will appear in their first Cup semi-final since 2003. Back then, Adrian Fulton was one of the star players on court, but this time around, Adrian is head coach while his son, CJ lines out for Star.

Garvey’s Tralee Warriors and Pyrobel Killester will face off at 8pm in what is set to be another ding dong battle for glory, and no doubt the Mardyke will be packed to the rafters for this clash.

Elsewhere, Portlaoise Panthers boast four teams in the semi-finals across the men’s and women’s games, Liffey Celtics have three teams, while Tradehouse Central Ballincollig will be aiming to retain their Presidents Cup title in what is truly set to be a thrilling few days of basketball action.

Hula Hoops National Cup semi-finals 2019 schedule

Friday, January 11th, 2019 – Neptune Stadium, Cork

Hula Hoops NICC Women’s Cup Semi-Final

Fr Mathews v Glanmire, 18.30

Hula Hoops Women’s Paudie O’Connor National Cup Semi-Final

Singleton SuperValu Brunell v Fr Mathews, 20.30

Saturday, January 12th, 2019 – Mardyke Arena UCC

Hula Hoops Under 20 Women’s National Cup semi-final

Liffey Celtics v Portlaoise Panthers, 10.00

Hula Hoops Under 20 Men’s National Cup semi-final

Portlaoise Panthers v Dublin Lions 12.00

Hula Hoops NICC Men’s National Cup semi-final

Drogheda Bullets v BC Leixlip Zalgiris 1, 14.00

Hula Hoops Men’s Pat Duffy National Cup semi-final

UCD Marian v Belfast Star, 16.00

Hula Hoops Women’s Paudie O’Connor National Cup semi-final

DCU Mercy v Courtyard Liffey Celtics, 18.00

Hula Hoops Men’s Pat Duffy National Cup semi-final

Pyrobel Killester v Garvey’s Tralee Warriors, 20.00

Saturday, January 12th, 2019 – Neptune Stadium

Hula Hoops Under 20 Men’s National Cup semi-final

Neptune v Templeogue, 10.00

Hula Hoops Under 20 Women’s National Cup Semi-Final

DCU Mercy v Ulster Elks, 12.00

Hula Hoops Presidents National Cup Semi-Final

IT Carlow Basketball v Bad Bobs Tolka Rovers, 14.00

Hula Hoops Women’s Division One National Cup Semi-Final

Maree v Swords Thunder, 16.00

Hula Hoops Presidents National Cup semi-final

Tradehouse Central Ballincollig v Limerick Celtics, 18.00

Hula Hoops Women’s Division One National Cup semi-final

Portlaoise Panthers v Ulster University Elks, 20.00



Sunday, January 13th, 2019 – Mardyke Arena UCC

Hula Hoops Under 18 Women’s National Cup semi-final

Brunell BC v Liffey Celtics, 11.00

Hula Hoops Under 18 Women’s National Cup semi-final

Templeogue v WIT Wildcats, 13.00

Hula Hoops Women’s NICC National Cup semi-final

Killester v East Cavan Eagles, 15.00

Sunday, January 13th, 2019 – Neptune Stadium

Hula Hoops Under 18 Men’s National Cup semi-final

Portlaoise Panthers v Belfast Star, 11.00

Hula Hoops Under 18 National Cup semi-final

Moycullen v Dublin Lions, 13.00

Hula Hoops Men’s NICC National Cup semi-final

Glasnevin v Presentation College Athenry, 15.00