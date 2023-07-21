Huge Weekend for Ballinasloe Golf with Several Finals including the Connacht Senior Cup

It’s a huge weekend of club golf in Ballinasloe as it hosts several provincial finals, including the AIG Connacht Men’s Senior Cup.

Eighteen clubs will send a team to play strokeplay qualifying tomorrow (Saturday, 22nd July), with the top 4 teams making the matchplay semi-finals on Sunday morning.

The AIG Women’s Junior Foursomes Area Final is in Ballinasloe Golf Club tomorrow, Saturday 22nd July, at 1.30pm BEARNA v GORT

Ballinasloe also hosts the AIG Women’s Challenge Cup final Saturday at 11.30am CARRICK-ON-SHANNON V PORTUMNA.

The Men’s Fred Perry Area Final is at 2.10pm Saturday – CONNEMARA ISLES Vs MULRANNY

The Men’s Jimmy Bruen Area Final is on Sunday in Ballinasloe at 10 am, TUBBERCURRY v ACHILL

The Women’s REVIVE Fourball Area Final is in Ballinasloe Golf Club on Sunday at 12.30pm, GORT V BALLINROBE

The Boys Fred Daly Trophy Area Final is on Saturday at Claremorris Golf Club (4 pm) as COUNTY SLIGO v BALLINASLOE