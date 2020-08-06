Huge Response To Summer SkillZone Series With Totalhealth Pharmacy

The brand new Connacht Rugby Summer SkillZone with totalhealth Pharmacy has seen bookings in huge numbers since its initial launch last week.



The series, which sees two-hour, one-day camps take place in 10 clubs across Connacht, begins this Friday. Three of those camps, at Galwegians RFC, Connemara RFC and Creggs RFC, are now completely SOLD OUT with just a handful of spots left in places like Ballinasloe RFC and Tuam RFC.



In these two hours, children will get to relive the enjoyment of rugby in their community with fellow players their own age, all under the guidance of fully accredited IRFU and Connacht Rugby coaches.



Most importantly, these SkillZones will be held in a safe and healthy environment, where the wellbeing of all attendees will be of absolute paramount importance.



Connacht Rugby would encourage parents, particularly in Loughrea, Sligo and the Mayo vicinity of Westport, Castlebar and Claremorris, to avail of the opportunity of sending their kids to a Summer SkillZone in advance of the planned reopening of the schools next month.



Joe Gorham, Head of Rugby Development at Connacht Rugby, says they have been blown away by the response to the Summer SkillZone series:



“This has been a summer unlike any other. While there have been some extremely challenging times for everyone associated with rugby in Ireland, I am delighted to see such a positive response to our return to the Connacht communities with the Summer SkillZone series.



We are thrilled to see so many events already sell out, but I would also encourage everyone to consider a spot for their sons and daughters in one of our other camps where there is limited availability.



The Summer SkillZone is our first step towards a ‘new normal’ and we can’t wait to get it all started. We’d also like to say a particular thank you to our partners totalhealth Pharmacy for their continued support, particularly in these difficult times.”



For full details on our Summer SkillZone series, and to book a place, go to connachtrugby.ie/skillzone

