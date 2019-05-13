HRI ‘Go Racing Kids Club’ Education Day at Galway Racecourse

320 pupils from seven local primary schools in Galway got to go behind-the-scenes at Galway racecourse on Thursday. The pupils met with trainer Fergus Hanley and jockey Derek O’Connor, who gave the pupils an insight into their day-to-day routines and life in racing. They also met with Galway racecourse manager Michael Moloney who explained how the team at Galway prepare for a raceday. The pupils received demonstrations from RACE (Racing Academy & Centre of Education) and took part in the ‘Front Runner Racing Club’ with racing-themed games, puzzles and quizzes.



Galway racecourse manager, Michael Moloney, commented: “We had a great time with all the pupils from our local schools. The activities here educate children about racing and show them what happens behind the scenes at Galway in the lead-up to our Summer Festival.”



The objective of the HRI ‘Go Racing Kids Club’ initiative is to build ties between the racecourses and their local community, encouraging an affinity with racing which will hopefully produce future racegoers



Schools that took part:

Knocknacarra National School, Knocknacarra, Galway

Scoil Naisiunta Iognaid, Bothan Na Sliogan, Galway

The Claddagh National School, Galway

Buaile Beag, Rahoon, Galway

Brierhill National School, Castlegar, Galway

Merlin Woods Primary School, Galway

Castlegar National School, Castlegar, Galway