9 September 2023
~1 minutes read
Galway Bay FM Saturday Six – Saturday 9th September
George McDonagh looks at this afternoon’s racing and picks six to follow…
George McDonagh looks at this afternoon's racing and picks six to follow…
Galway United are just four points away from winning the 2023 Airtricity League First Division with six games remaining, following this victory over Bray ...
Last Monday (4th September) marked the 40th anniversary of Galway’s first-ever All-Ireland Minor Hurling championship victory. Coached by Cyril Farr...
Saturday’s racing in Ireland is in Leopardstown, while cross-channel there are meetings in Kempton, Haydock, Ascot, Thirsk, Stratford and Wolverhamp...
Ireland will play Spain in the European Senior Ladies’ Team Championship Flight A Final tomorrow afternoon (Saturday, 9th September 2023) Ireland se...