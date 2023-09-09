Galway Bay FM

9 September 2023

Galway Bay FM Saturday Six – Saturday 9th September

George McDonagh looks at this afternoon’s racing and picks six to follow…

Bray Wanderers 1-4 Galway United (SSE Airtricity League First Division Commentary and Reaction)

Galway United are just four points away from winning the 2023 Airtricity League First Division with six games remaining, following this victory over Bray ...

Anthony Cunningham Looks Back on Galway's 1983 All-Ireland Minor Hurling Final Win

Last Monday (4th September) marked the 40th anniversary of Galway’s first-ever All-Ireland Minor Hurling championship victory. Coached by Cyril Farr...

George McDonagh's Weekend Racing Preview (9th/10th September 2023)

Saturday’s racing in Ireland is in Leopardstown, while cross-channel there are meetings in Kempton, Haydock, Ascot, Thirsk, Stratford and Wolverhamp...

Portumna's Suzanne Corcoran Helps Ireland Through to European Final

Ireland will play Spain in the European Senior Ladies’ Team Championship Flight A Final tomorrow afternoon (Saturday, 9th September 2023) Ireland se...