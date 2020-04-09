Horse Racing Ireland Outline Range Of Support Services For Racing Industry

Horse Racing Ireland’s (HRI) Industry Education and Training Department have co-ordinated a range of practical services to support those working in the industry while racing is suspended due to Covid-19.

Funded by HRI, the Industry Assistance Programme (IAP) offers access to trained counsellors, psychotherapists and information specialists and provides practical and emotional support for any life challenges users may be dealing with. Users can use the service for a range of services and supports as many times as necessary. This free resource is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year. Confidential support is accessible by a free phone number, by email, by text or through a smart phone app.

Freephone: (ROI) 1800 303 588 or (NI) 0800 243 458

SMS (for call back): 00353 (0)86 838 3998

App: iConnectYou

Access Code: 110499

Website: www.workinracing.ie/industry-welfare/industry-assistance-programme/

Horse Racing Ireland has posted a Covid-19 business continuity planning best practice document to every racehorse trainer this week.

Sports psychology support for jockeys including apprentices and conditionals through the ‘The Jockey Pathway’ are available with Dr Ciara Losty via phone appointments. Wayne Middleton, the pathway strength & conditioning coach has provided exercise videos. To schedule an appointment or watch the videos, please visit www.workinracing.ie/jockey-pathway/

HRI’s Industry Education and Training Department have also prepared a Covid-19 FAQ aimed at all employers and is available on their website. If employers have specific Covid-19 related HR queries, they can email: [email protected]

In addition, there is a host of practical information and resources including information on the temporary COVID-19 wage subsidy scheme offered by both Irish and Northern Irish Governments on HRI’s Industry Education and Training Department’s website www.workinracing.ie/coronavirus-supports/. Local enterprise offices are also offering really valuable business advice and assistance on www.localenterprise.ie (Republic of Ireland) and www.nibusinessinfo.co.uk (Northern Ireland)

Brian Kavanagh, Horse Racing Ireland CEO, said: “I am aware that this is a very worrying time for everyone working in the industry. On behalf of our Chairman and Board, I want to reassure everyone that HRI is working on several strategies that will allow Irish racing to return as quickly as possible once it is appropriate to do so and within Government guidelines. In the meantime, I hope the support services outlined on www.workinracing.ie can offer some practical and emotional support to everyone. We are working on a range of further industry supports which we hope to announce in the coming weeks.”