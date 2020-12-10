Horse Racing Ireland Awards To Be Broadcast Free-To-Air On Racing TV

print

Horse Racing Ireland has announced that the 2020 Horse Racing Ireland Awards will be broadcast free-to-air on Racing TV at 10am next Tuesday, December 15.

The 50-minute programme, presented by Gary O’Brien, will also be available to view on HRI.ie and on all HRI social media channels.

Members of the Irish racing media have determined the winners in seven categories and a public vote has chosen the winner of the Ride of the Year Award. Horse Racing Ireland will also present a Contribution to the Industry Award and an Irish Racing Hero Award.