Tomorrow afternoon, Holy Rosary College Mountbellew will be looking to make the All-Ireland Senior B Hurling Final when they take on Hamilton HS Bandon in B at 1pm in Cappamore.

If they win, it will be the second All-Ireland Semi-Final the school has reached in the space of five days following their Soccer team’s success earlier this week.

Their manager Adrian Bellew has been speaking to John Mulligan