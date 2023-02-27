Holy Rosary College Mountbellew in FAI Schools Senior Cup Semi-Final Tomorrow

Tomorrow afternoon, students and parents from, Holy Rosary College Mountbellew will be travelling in large numbers to the grounds of Fairview Rangers in Limerick to watch their school take on Douglas Community School in the Semi-Final of the Dr Tony O’Neill Cup, the FAI Schools Senior A National Cup competition.

For HRC, this is an opportunity to make history but they will face tough opposition in a side who have featured at this level in the past.

Saying that, Holy Rosary will not fear their opposition following their 3-1 win over Presentation College Athenry in the Connacht Final.

Their manager Michael O’Donnell spoke to John Mulligan ahead of the game.