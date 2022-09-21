Hockey Olympian to visit Tuam Falcons on Tuesday

Tuam Falcons Hockey Club, a club formed only last year, will be visited by Irish Olympic player Naomi Carroll, President of Connacht Hockey Martin Hughes and Connacht Hockey Development officer Christine O’Shea.

Earlier this year, the club had a competition for primary and secondary school children who are asked to design a new logo for the club. The overall prize winner was Millie Ross aged 14 from Togher in Tuam who attends the Mercy Secondary school.

Along with Millie there were three runners up. They are Aoibhin Ralph of Gaelscoil NS, Joe O’Grady of AMC Tuam and Catherine Keenan of Kilconly NS.

The plan on Tuesday is for Naomi to arrive at the Mercy at 9.15, present Millie with her prize, and then conduct a training session with her class and girls from some of the other years between 9.40 and 10.40.

Naomi will then go down to the Gaelscoil to present Aoibhin Ryan with her prize and will take another training session there.