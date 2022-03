In the Women’s EYHL2 Pool 1, UCC strengthened their hold a playoff place with a 7-2 success over under-strength Galway.

NUIG went down 3-1 to Lurgan in Pool 2

==

EYHL Division 2 Pool 1:

Trinity 0 Ards 5 (Z Malseed 3, E Robinson, C Adams);

UCC 7 (C Dring 2, L Ryan 2, A O’Mahony, E O’Sullivan, N Barry) Galway 2 (A Manley, A McDonnell)

==

Pool 2:

NUIG 1 (F Timmins) Lurgan 3 (J-A Reid, C McBride, L Thompson);

Queens University 1 (S McDowell) Monkstown 4 (E Kealy 2, R Carthy, C Watkins)