Hockey Ireland Domestic Weekend Results Round-Up

Share story:

EHYL 2 WOMEN’S POOL A

BELFAST HARLEQUINS 5 GREENFIELDS 0

Connacht Division 1 side Greenfields decided to play both their home and away games in Dublin at the National Sports Campus and it made sense for both clubs economically speaking to do so. There was no need for either side to overnight in either city given that Dublin was closer to Galway than Belfast and also closer for the Ulsterwomen than Galway. Jennifer McAuley opened the scoring for Harlequins in their temporary ” home” with a goal from open play on the 3rd minute. Emma Fraser increased the lead for the Ulsterwomen a minute later 2-0 Harlequins. Amy Cummings-Bell made it 3-0 in the 41st minute. Jennifer McAuley added a fourth from a converted penalty corner in the 46th minute. Katherine Welsh man put the tin hat on a 5-0 win with a goal from open play in the 52nd minute. Belfast Harlequins 5 Greenfields 0

KILKENNY 1 CORK HARLEQUINS 4

Leinster Division 1 side Kilkenny hosted Munster Division 1 side Cork Harlequins in this EYHL 2 Women’s Pool A clash at Kilkenny College. Yvonne O’Byrne put the visitors 1-0 ahead in the 29th minute when she converted a penalty corner. Michelle Barry put the visitors 2-0 up with a goal from open play in the 39th minute. Yvonne O’Byrne got her second of the game when she scored from open play in the 46th minute to leave the visitors 3-0 ahead. Sophie Naughton’s 48th minute got Kilkenny on the scoresheet and back in the match for a spell, but Joy Sampson scored in 63rd minute for Harlequins to snuff out the hopes of a comeback. Kilkenny 1 Cork Harlequins 4.

EYHL 2 WOMEN’S POOL B

UNIVERSITY OF GALWAY 2 MUCKROSS 3

Leinster Division 1 table toppers Muckross travelled to Dangan to take on University of Galway in the EYHL 2 Pool B. Mian Phelan-Sweeney gave Muckross the lead from a converted penalty corner in the 8th minute. Ailbhe Phelan equalised for University of Galway in the 19th minute. Caroline Mathew’s scored from a converted penalty corner in the 13th minute to restore the lead for Muckross to 2-1. Aisling McGrath from open play but the students back level in the 61st minute at 2-2. Caroline Mathews got her second goal of the match converting another penalty corner to secure the win. Muckross coming away with a 3-2 win.

UNIVERSITY COLLEGE CORK 4 ARDS 1

Abi O’Mahony gave UCC the lead with a goal from open play in the 7th minute. Julia McCarthy converted a penalty corner in the 20th minute to make it 2-0 for UCC. Abi O’Mahony got her second open play goal of the game on the 30th minute to out the students 3-0 ahead. Emma O’Sullivan put the game beyond redemption with her open play goal in the 40th minute to leave the students 4-0 up. Alana Doyle’s 47th minute Penalty Stroke proved to be just a consolation goal for the Ulsterwomen it finished 4-1 to UCC.