HOCKEY: Extension of The Capital Sports Grant brings new hope to Connacht

Despite the current state of play in the COVID Pandemic, Connacht Hockey is on its knees in terms of facilities and the ability to grow the sport in the Galway Area.

Misneach Le Cheile is a community movement and campaign by the members of Connacht Hockey to gain new facilities for both women and men in sport in the region.

The Connacht Branch is active for over 60 years and in that time the landscape in the Galway area of Connacht has not changed by way of facilities for the Sport. 5 Galway based clubs are still dependent on just one suitable playing pitch.

The change of surface at Oranmore in late 2020 reduced the training ground options for a number of clubs. Connacht Hockey have been working hard and seeking ways to avail of new facilities in the area. This has meant meetings with local politicians, our own National Governing Body, Sport Ireland, the Junior Minister of Sport Jack Chambers and the City Manager Brendan McGrath and his office who listened to the plight of our sport and was very empathetic to our current position. They are working closely with Connacht Hockey to find a solution for minority sports in the Galway area.

In 2020, 3 Galway based clubs celebrated milestones.

Greenfields Hockey Club has been in existence in Galway since 1970 and is a prominent member of Connacht Hockey. They have no pitch to call their own.

Kinvara Hockey Club was founded in 1980 and play in the Connacht Hockey League. They have no pitch to call their own.

Renmore Hockey Club founded in 1980 with over 500 children learning the basic skills of hockey. They have no pitch to call their own.

Connacht Hockey is steeped in local history with many families taking part in the sport for decades. Hockey is one of a few sports which can be played from the cradle to the grave, with members into their late 70’s and 80’s still participating at veteran’s level.

Connacht Hockey continues to raise awareness at a national and local level to highlight the urgent need for investment into field hockey in the West of Ireland. It is apparent that without funding and support at a local and national level, young hockey players will struggle to achieve their full potential in the sport.

This year as the National Women’s Team’s eyes are on the Olympics in Tokyo, we will no doubt have young boys and girls knocking on the door again to play the sport. We do not want to continue turning young players away due to the lack of facilities. They deserve equal opportunities in sport and a place to play.

We will continue to work as a community to grow our sport and to build on the dreams and aspirations of those who came before us.