HOCKEY: Connacht U16 Girls – Interprovincial Panel 2022-23 Announcement

29 Galway players are included in the Connacht under 16 panel ahead of their Interprovincial opener next Sunday (4th September).

Siobhan Shaughnessy’s team meet Leinster in Mullingar.

Connacht Hockey along the U16 Head Coach Richard Malone and Assistant Coaches Katie Codyre and Anna O’Donoghue are delighted to announce the U16 Girls Interprovincial Panel ahead of the upcoming 2022/23 Interprovincial competition which gets under way on Sunday 4th September 2022 with their first match versus Leinster in Mullingar.

An extended panel of 35 players has been named who will train throughout the 2022/23 season and from which a squad of players will be selected for each of the U16 Interprovincial competition fixtures. The coaching and management ream would like to congratulate all the players selected while Richard Malone emphasised the hard work undertaken by the group.

“The commitment from both the players and their parents has been fantastic this year; one cannot exist without the other. We are all looking forward to the challenges ahead in the coming weeks, there will be plenty of highs and lows but this group has a great inner strength and bond that will stand to them”