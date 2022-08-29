HOCKEY: Connacht U16 Girls – Interprovincial Panel 2022-23 Announcement

29 Galway players are included in the Connacht under 16 panel ahead of their Interprovincial opener next Sunday (4th September).

Siobhan Shaughnessy’s team meet Leinster in Mullingar.

Connacht Hockey along the U16 Head Coach Richard Malone and Assistant Coaches Katie Codyre and Anna O’Donoghue are delighted to announce the U16 Girls Interprovincial Panel ahead of the upcoming 2022/23 Interprovincial competition which gets under way on Sunday 4th September 2022 with their first match versus Leinster in Mullingar.

An extended panel of 35 players has been named who will train throughout the 2022/23 season and from which a squad of players will be selected for each of the U16 Interprovincial competition fixtures. The coaching and management ream would like to congratulate all the players selected while Richard Malone emphasised the hard work undertaken by the group.

“The commitment from both the players and their parents has been fantastic this year; one cannot exist without the other. We are all looking forward to the challenges ahead in the coming weeks, there will be plenty of highs and lows but this group has a great inner strength and bond that will stand to them”

PlayerClubSchool
Aifric MannionGalway HCSalerno
Alice KeoghGreenfields HCSalerno
Aoibhin DeasyGreenfields HCSalerno
Aoife CraddockYeats County HCSligo Grammar School
Aoife PurtillAthlone HCOur Lady’s Bower
Ava HartyGreenfields HCSalerno
Caoimhe WalshKinvara HCSeamount College
Chloe AndersonGreenfields HCDominican College Taylors Hill
Éabha DaffyYeats County HCSligo Grammar School
Éabha McDonaghGreenfields HCColáiste Iognáid
Éabha GoldenKinvara HCSeamount College
Eadaoin BurnsGreenfields HCSalerno
Ella Downes       Galway HCColáiste Iognáid
Emily ConneelyKinvara HCSeamount College
Emma CullinaneKinvara HCSeamount College
Emma ConsidineKinvara HCSeamount College
Hannah ConcannonGreenfields HCColáiste Iognáid
Isabelle DoorlyGreenfields HCColáiste Iognáid
Jodie HughesGalway HCSalerno
Kate Stuart-TrainorAthlone HCOur Lady’s Bower
Laura CunninghamKinvara HCSeamount College
Lauren CullinaneKinvara HCSeamount College
Mai GivenGreenfields HCColáiste Iognáid
Maiah FleetwoodGreenfields HCSalerno
Mia O’DonnellGreenfields HCDominican College Taylors Hill
Mia RodgersKinvara HCSeamount College
Niamh PurtillAthlone HCOur Lady’s Bower
Robyn FlanneryGalway HCSalerno
Róise FlynnGreenfields HCColáiste Iognáid
Róisín ShaughnessyGreenfields HCDominican College Taylors Hill
Ruby O’FlynnGreenfields HCColáiste Iognáid
Saoirse O’DriscollAthlone HCOur Lady’s Bower
Sophie BeattyGalway HCSalerno
Thea PowerGreenfields HCColáiste Iognáid
Zara DolanGalway HCCalasanctius

