Three Connacht Hockey teams begin their interprovincial tournaments this Sunday (2nd September).

They take on Leinster at under 16, 18 and 21 in Wilson’s Hospital Mullingar.

Ahead of the opening games in the provinces’ competitive season, Connacht President Martin Hughes joined Galway Bay FM’s Darren Kelly for a chat about the importance of interprovincials, the growth of hockey, how new members can get involved and more.

Check out Connacht Hockey’s official webpage for more details.