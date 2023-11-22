History Beckons For Tuam/Oughterard Colts

Share story:

This Saturday, the Tuam/Oughterard Colts play their biggest game to date.

Coached by Owen Lydon and Norman Tierney, the senior women’s team grew from their underage players reaching 18. Both having daughters that play, the coaches wanted the girls to have the option to remain playing with the club and teammates they grew up with.

Many sports have a drop-off from the ages of 15-16yr olds and again at 18-19 years old, so players either stop playing once they hit 18 because their home club does not have a senior set up therefore they have to move club or have limited options outside of Leinster. The lads did not want that for the players they had coached since U12s, so with the backing of their clubs, they formed a senior women’s team.

Watching the team interact together before and after every game, it is difficult to believe this is just their second season. They all have something to add to the squad.

Their ages range from 18 – 26yrs and they have a bond that gives them such pride. They will always give it their all, they play for each other.

TOC went on to win the Connacht Women’s League in their first season, Their 34-14 win over Westport at the Sportsground saw them qualify for the Quarter Final of the All-Ireland Junior Cup.

Having to play away to a strong Skibereen side wasn’t easy, especially after such a long bus journey, however, the girls came home with the spoils, winning 45-7.

This Saturday will be a huge honour for the squad to represent the West; it is the first time a team from Connacht has qualified for the All-Ireland Junior Cup Semi-Final.

The players are excited and are looking forward to the challenge, but win or lose they will give it their all.

All support would be greatly appreciated.

Semi-final 1 -TOC v UL Bohs 2XV, Tuam Rugby Club, Saturday 25th Nov, 2.30pm KO

Semi-final 2 Barnhall v Tullamore ( both finalists last year )