Historic Weekend beckons for Galway Camogie

This weekend could be an historic one for Galway Camogie with no less than three teams involved in All-Ireland Semi-Finals.

On Saturday, Galway face Kilkenny in the Glen Dimplex All-Ireland Senior Semi-Final in Croke Park with the game throwing in at 5.30pm.

Then on Sunday, the Under 16 team face Tipperary in the All-Ireland Semi-Final in Clara Co Kilkenny with the game throwing in at 12 noon followed by the Glen Dimplex All-Ireland Intermediate Semi Final between Galway and Meath in UPMC Nowlan Park Kilkenny with that game throwing in at 2pm.

Tommy Devane has been speaking to members of the Senior and Intermediate camps and also to Galway Camogie chairman Brian Griffin about the weekend ahead.

Tommy first spoke to Galway Intermediate Captain Lisa Casserly:

Tommy then spoke to Galway Senior Captain Sarah Dervan:

Cathal Murray will be managing both the Galway Senior and Intermediate teams this weekend and he spoke to Tommy:

Finally, Tommy spoke to Galway Camogie Chairman Brian Griffin about the weekend ahead and the three massive games for the county: