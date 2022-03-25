Hillclimb Action Returns to Ballyvaughan

Galway Motor Club are delighted to announce the return of Hillclimb action this weekend March 26th & 27th in Ballyvaughan Co. Clare. The club have also announced the event will be jointly sponsored by Shannon Trophies Corofin & Caherconnell Stone Fort. Without this support an event like this could not take place and GMC are very grateful for their help.

Every year Ballyvaughan puts on a great show for the Hillclimb fraternity and this year will be no different. Competitors will begin arriving on Friday afternoon for an optional scrutiny which will take place in Mooneys Emo Service Station between 6pm and 7.30pm. Spectators are invited to get up close and personal with some of the fastest cars this country has to offer and speak to the drivers.

The event is based on the iconic Ballyallabhan Hill for both days and this is sure to draw a capacity entry. Local man Aiden Connolly is Clerk of the Course for the event and he is looking forward to welcoming everyone back to Ballyvaughan and Ballyallabhan Hill after the long Covid layoff for the sport.

The Hillclimb will be Round 1 & 2 of the Alekto National Hillclimb & Sprint Championship 2022. The action will begin at 11:30am on both days. Monks Bar & Restaurant is also happy to be associated with the Hillclimb weekend and they will be the main headquarters for the event. The prizegiving will take place at 9:30pm on Saturday evening, with all welcome to attend with plenty of stories from the first day likely to be told. The Sunday prizegiving will take place in the paddock after the final run.