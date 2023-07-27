Hewick bids for second Tote Galway Plate success next Wednesday

Last year’s winner Hewick, Final Orders and Kilcruit are among the leading fancies standing their ground for the Tote Galway Plate at next week’s Galway festival.



Hewick scored a memorable success in the race 12 months ago for trainer Shark Hanlon and owner TJ McDonald and, with Brian Hughes booked to ride, he is among the 34 horses going forward for Wednesday’s highlight. Also in the mix are the Gavin Cromwell-trained Final Orders and Barry Connell’s Enniskerry while Kilcruit and 2021 Galway Plate runner-up Easy Game are two of five entries for champion trainer Willie Mullins.

Gordon Elliott has 11 in the race with Fury Road and Ash Tree Meadow, fourth in the race a year ago, among them while Lifetime Ambition is there for Jessica Harrington with Gabbys Cross and Foxy Jacks possible runners for Henry de Bromhead and Mouse Morris respectively.

Among the 41 entries for Thursday’s Guinness Galway Hurdle is Tudor City which is bidding to add to his wins in the race in 2019 and again last year. The first four horses from 12 months ago are all engaged and Tony Martin’s charge might well clash again with Jesse Evans, trained by Noel Meade, the Joseph O’Brien-trained Prairie Dancer and Gordon Elliott’s Glan.

Elliott might also run Fils D’oudairies and Party Central as he seeks a first win in the race while Willie Mullins is also not short of options and could yet call upon the four-year-olds Tekao and Zarak The Brave and his 2018 Guinness Galway Hurdle winner Sharjah, the current top-weight.

The Emmet Mullins-trained Filey Bay, the clear ante-post favourite for the race, is another going forward as are the Paul Gilligan-trained Buddy One, Padraig Roche’s Cheltenham Festival winner Brazil and the Gavin Cromwell-trained My Mate Mozzie.

The opening night’s feature race on Monday is the Connacht Hotel Handicap for amateur riders and the entries are headed by the Emmet Mullins-trained Teed Up and Willie Mullins’ Lot Of Joy while Johnny Murtagh’s Blues Emperor, the Fozzy Stack-trained Chazzesmee and dual winner Saltonstall, trained by Ado McGuinness, are among the early contenders for Tuesday’s COLM QUINN BMW Mile Handicap.

Friday evening’s card revolves around the 12-furlong Guinness Handicap and among the entries are the Michael Halford & Tracey Collins-trained Chally Chute and the Noel Meade-trained Zoffman. On Saturday afternoon, the Listed BoyleSports Handicap Hurdle, featuring Paul Nolan’s Hms Seahorse and the Emmet Mullins-trained Merlin Giant, takes centre stage while the Irish Stallion Farms EBF ‘Ahonoora’ Handicap is the race of the day on Sunday with Ado McGuinness’ Current Option, winner of the race for the past three years, and Joseph O’Brien’s Hotrocket notable entries.

