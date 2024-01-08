HerSport Awards take place on the 27th of January

The Her Sport Awards are back to celebrate and recognise the magnificent achievements of our sports stars, as well as the community volunteers and behind-the-scenes heroes that make the sports we love possible.

2023 was an unforgettable year in Irish sport. There were World Championship highs, athlete comebacks, a World Cup to remember and not to mention Olympic and Paralympic qualifications.

Irish sportswomen have captivated across the board with outstanding performances, brilliance on and off the playing field, some rising from the ashes and defying all odds.

The Her Sport Awards celebrate these inspirational Irish women in sport, in what has been a momentous year!

We intend to recognise all of these achievements by celebrating the following awards:

Athlete of the Year powered by Braeburn Coffee exclusively available at Applegreen

Young Athlete of the Year sponsored by WHOOP

Team of the Year sponsored by Sky

Community Award sponsored by Energia

Personality Of The Year Award sponsored by AYA

Hall of Fame Award

This year we have added a brand new category, the Personality Of The Year Award sponsored by AYA, which recognises athletes who demonstrate inspiration, determination and/or resilience.

This person will have inspired beyond the sporting arena, achieved despite the odds, and can be acknowledged in a personal and/or sporting capacity

Voting for this year’s awards is open to the public until Sunday the 19th of January. You can vote by going to our website at awards.hersport.ie.

We also invite all our community to attend the live show in University College Dublin, Astra Hall on Saturday, January 27th with doors opening at 6.15pm with the ceremony kicking off at 6.50pm!

Tickets can be bought on our website here.

We promise an inspiring night full of like-minded people recognising the amazing calibre of athletes we have here in Ireland as well as interesting panel discussions and an amazing goodie bag!

This year there will be a raffle on the night with some great prizes to be won! The raffle will fund workshops for schools that are unable to afford them, empowering students to create a cultural change and level the playing field in sport. If you can’t make the event but want to enter the raffle get in touch with Her Sport and they will help arrange pre-purchase of tickets.

The show will air on TG4, with details on this to follow so keep an eye on our social channels for more on this!

The nominees for each award category are listed as follows:

HerSport Athlete of the Year powered by Braeburn Coffee exclusively available at Applegreen

Amy O’Connor

Ciara Mageean

Ellen Keane

Katie McCabe

Katie Taylor

Leona Maguire

Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh

Lucy Mulhall

Siobhan McCrohan

Thammy Nguyen

Young Athlete Of The Year* by WHOOP

* Young Athlete of the Year Nominees include athletes under 23 years old for

the duration of 2023

Abbie Larkin

Ellen Casey

Ellen Walshe

Eve McMahon

Jodie Browne

Lara Gillespie

Orla Prendergast

Rhasidat Adeleke

Róisín Ní Ríain

Sophie O’Sullivan

Team Of The Year sponsored by Sky

4x400M Mixed Relay (Sharlene Mawdsley, Sophie Becker, Chris O’Donnell, Jack

Raftery)

Basketball Ireland U18’s

Cork Camogie

Dublin Ladies Football

Irish Darts

Irish Paracycling Tandem Bike (Katie-George Dunlevy & Linda Kelly)

Irish Rowing Double (Alison Bergin & Zoe Hyde)

Irish Rugby Seven’s

Irish Soccer

Kilkerrin-Clonberne Ladies Football

Personality Of The Year sponsored by AYA

Amelia McFarland

Annalise Murphy

Fionnuala McCormack

Hannah Tyrell

Mary Hickey-Nolan

Nicci Daly

Ruesha Littlejohn

Sarah Lavin

Shauna Bannon

Siofra Lawless

Community Award sponsored by Energia

The Her Sport Community Award sponsored by Energia, celebrates individuals who’ve had a significant sporting impact on their community. Together with Energia, we recognise the importance of the people in sport from grassroots to high-performance level, with many incredible volunteers, supporters and individuals building the fantastic Irish sporting community.

Nominations can be made at awards.hersport.ie and the winner will be announced on the night.

To find out more about the HerSport Awards please visit awards.hersport.ie