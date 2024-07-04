Henry Shefflin speaks exclusively to Galway Bay FM Sport following his decision to step down as Galway Senior Hurling Manager

It was announced yesterday afternoon that Henry Shefflin was to step down as Galway Senior Hurling Manager after three years in the role.

In a statement, Galway Chairperson Paul Bellew paid tribute to the leadership, energy and commitment Henry had given over the past three seasons adding that Shefflin had been outstanding to deal with and this is reflected by the esteem he is held in by the players, supporters and all involved in Galway GAA.

Paul also thanked and acknowledged the massive contribution of Richie O’Neill, Damien Joyce, Kevin Lally and Eamon O’Shea and the wider background team for their efforts during Henry’s term.

A process to appoint the next Galway Senior Hurling Manager will be put in place shortly.

In an interview exclusive to Galway Bay FM Sport, Henry has been speaking to Niall Canavan.

Galway GAA Chairman Paul Bellew spoke to John Morley on Galway Talks.