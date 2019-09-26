Heneghan scores winner as Republic Of Ireland Juniors beat Northern Ireland in Lecarrow

Rep of Ireland 2 Northern Ireland 1

The hosts came from behind to record an impressive victory in this friendly Amateur International match which also marked the official opening of the John Sherlock stand in the Roscommon & District League’s Grounds in Lecarrow.

The visitors took the lead on 15 minutes with a fine strike from Nathaniel Ferris that found the top corner of the net giving Gary Cunningham no chance in the home goal.

Gerry Davis’s side rallied and were level within ten minutes when Garvan Grant equalised from the penalty spot to leave the scores level at the break.

As the second half progressed both managers made a number of substitutions and it was a local lad, Michael Heneghan from Glenamaddy who grabbed the headlines, already making life difficult for the Northern Ireland defenders he had the confidence to shoot from outside the box on 65 minutes and his shot deceived the goalkeeper and ended up in the net to give the hosts a 2-1 lead that they would not relinquish. Indeed he could have had a second minutes later but for a last ditch block by Adam Wright in the visitors box.

Following the match, the Rep of Ireland’s players were presented with their Amateur International caps by FAI Junior council president, Ted O Mahoney, International manager Gerry Davis and Connacht FA chairman Padraig McHale.

The Junior Caps Presented To The Players Last Night

The Republic Of Ireland Junior Squad who played Northern Ireland last night in Lecarrow